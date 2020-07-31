Advertisement

Elkins’ Guire hoping hard work sparks college offers

Rising senior RB/LB was named all-state special honorable mention last year
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins rising senior running back/linebacker T.J. Guire is hoping 2020 is the year he will get noticed.

After breaking his foot as a freshman and tearing his ACL as a sophomore, Guire was named all-state honorable mention last year in his first healthy season after rushing for over 800 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he registered 104 tackles.

This offseason, Guire has been working hard in the weight room to improve as a player and achieve his dreams of earning a college offer. He has increased his clean to 275 pounds and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.

