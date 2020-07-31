Elkins man sentenced 57 months in prison for child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jack Carl Rice of Elkins was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Monday for a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

62-year-old Rice pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in February. He admitted to having images of child pornography in January 2018 in Harrison County.

Rice is in custody at Central Regional Jail (CRJ).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.