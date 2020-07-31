Advertisement

Fairmont councilman returns home after COVID-19 battle

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Fairmont City council member, Barry Bledsoe returned home a few days ago after spending 17 days in Ruby Memorial Hospital with Covid-19.

Bledsoe said, he believed he came in contact with the virus in early, July.

He received his positive test result July 9. On July 10 he was admitted to the hospital after going to the emergency room for Covid-19 related symptoms.

“I had a severe cough, I developed a fever, and had trouble breathing,” he said.

Bledsoe added, one of the hardest things about being in the hospital was isolation.

“The other tough thing it’s probably even tougher on the elderly and young kids is you’re isolated. The only person I saw was my nurse three times a shift, and that was it,” he said.

Bledsoe frequently shared his journey on Facebook and thanked people for their prayers during his time in the hospital.

Now that he was home, he said his perspective on Covid-19 did not change. However, he thought wearing masks won’t hurt anyone.

“At the very least I think people should wear a mask. Just in case they work. If they don’t work, we didn’t lose anything. Nobody was harmed by wearing a mask,” Bledsoe said.

