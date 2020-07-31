First Alert Weekend Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Much calmer and quieter weather besides a few bouts of moderate-heavy rain earlier tonight. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight with some rain moving in from the South. Storms will begin to fire up with a lifting warm front tomorrow with the potential for some strong to severe weather producing soaking rain that may lead to flooding and, gusty storm winds as an area of low pressure moves to the West of us.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers and occasional thunderstorms that may bring gusty winds and soaking rain. High: 84

Sunday: A warm front lifts overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning providing dense fog as well as more rain to begin the day. Watch for flooding. An isolated storm possible again with soaking rain. High: 86

Monday: A frontal boundary approaching the region will provide cloud cover, breezy winds and rain especially in our Eastern mountain areas. High: 84

Tuesday: As we work to dry out from our weak frontal boundary, the remnants of Isaias will climb across the East coast providing rain to our Eastern regions. High: 82