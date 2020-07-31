Advertisement

Herman Ray Steed, Sr.

Herman Ray Steed, Sr.
Herman Ray Steed, Sr.(Herman Ray Steed, Sr.)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Herman Ray Steed, Sr., 81 of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Hospice of WVU. He was born February 16, 1939 in Huntington to the late Herman Willy and Vena Mullens Steed. Ray retired from the United States Army and the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Martin A. Steed; daughter Tammy Lynn Hosey; sisters Doris Bruffy and Nadine Wright; twin-sister Rita Stanley; and brother Richard Steed. He is survived by his wife Geraldine Cogar Steed; sons Herman Ray Steed, Jr. and Robert Cogar; daughters Gwendolyn Renea Knight and Pamela Jean Sblendorio; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Arlin Carpenter officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Steed Family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Customer banned from local store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

News

Mother wants safer plan for return to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A passionate West Virginian mother wants a safer plan for the return to school.

Funerals

Robert “Bob” Miller

Updated: 15 hours ago
Robert “Bob” Miller

Funerals

Michael Randy Barnes

Updated: 16 hours ago
Michael Randy Barnes

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s deputy saves man’s life

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
Going beyond the call of duty, the Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission honors Lewis County sheriff’s deputy Charles Kirkpatrick for saving a man’s life.

Funerals

Noah “Clark” Ward, Jr.

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
Noah “Clark” Ward, Jr.

Funerals

Thomas Anthony “Tom” Skelley

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
Thomas Anthony “Tom” Skelley

Funerals

Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle

Funerals

Jody Brooks Holbert

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT
Jody Brooks Holbert

Funerals

Marie Blanche Tuttle

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
Marie Blanche Tuttle