Herman Ray Steed, Sr., 81 of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Hospice of WVU. He was born February 16, 1939 in Huntington to the late Herman Willy and Vena Mullens Steed. Ray retired from the United States Army and the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Martin A. Steed; daughter Tammy Lynn Hosey; sisters Doris Bruffy and Nadine Wright; twin-sister Rita Stanley; and brother Richard Steed. He is survived by his wife Geraldine Cogar Steed; sons Herman Ray Steed, Jr. and Robert Cogar; daughters Gwendolyn Renea Knight and Pamela Jean Sblendorio; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Arlin Carpenter officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Steed Family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

