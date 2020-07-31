Michael Randy Barnes Michael Randy Barnes, 64, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on August 11, 1955, a son of the late Robert M. and Josephine Barberio Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Bets” DeMuth Barnes, whom he married on October 26, 1985. Also surviving are one son, Michael Donald Barnes of Clarksburg; three brothers, Robert Barnes and his wife Virginia of Mechanicsville, VA, John Barnes and his wife Deloris of New Eagle, PA and Sam Barnes and his wife Cathy of Shinnston; one sister, Rosella Matheny of Clarksburg; and one sister-in-law, Sherry Barnes of Bridgeport. He was also preceded in death by one brother, James P. Barnes; two sisters, Mary Barnes and Judy “Mitzi” Andrew; two brothers-in-law, John Matheny and Dave Andrew; one sister-in-law, Jone Barnes; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Barnes was a retired LPN II at United Hospital Center and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where he was an Usher and a Eucharist Minister. Randy’s legacy will long be felt through the love he displayed to all that knew him. Randy found his way to your heart through the universal language of food and laughter. His meals were legendary, and his humor regaled. Church and family were his priorities and on full display in his loving service of both. His faith sustained him well and the enduring light of that faith will guide those left longing for him. A private mass will be Celebrated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to repair the Bell Tower at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 8092 S. 3rd Street, Stonewood, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

