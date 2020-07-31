Morgantown boys basketball fueled by disappointing end to 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Even if the 2020 high school basketball state tournament was played this past season in West Virginia, Morgantown would not have been there.

The Mohigans fell to Wheeling Park in heartbreaking fashion in the region title game, and their using that loss to fuel them this summer.

“I get up and everything I think about is the disappointing end,” rising senior forward Carson Poffenberger said. “It was not a good ending...to know that we would not have been there anyway...that’s what gets me up in the morning to workout.”

Head coah Dave Tallman returns the majority of his 2019-20 roster minus three seniors. The Mohigans have been working out indoors with masks on in the final week of Mon County’s three week period.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.