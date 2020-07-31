Advertisement

Mother wants safer plan for return to school

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH-CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - A passionate West Virginian mother wants a safer plan for the return to school.

Director for Families Leading Change Jenny Anderson who is not only a mother but an educator and . She tells me she has a daughter in high school who she wants to keep safe.

As counties have differing back to school plans, Anderson wants a more well-rounded plan.

Anderson tells me it's not just her who want a safer plan for students.

Other West Virginia parents and educators started a grassroots effort to create recommendations they want to see, before schools open.

Anderson feels that with the current coronavirus cases, the number of positive cases is not where she wants them to be.

“What we want as bot educators and parents is, we would like the governors to let us start remotely and we feel like there hasn’t been a solid plan to imrpove on what we did in March and May, so we really want to start now,” Anderson said.

Families leading change says quote any return to in-person learning must prioritize and guarantee the highest standards for health and safety.

The grassroots organization Anderson leads says that a perfect plan exists but a safe one does.

Anderson also says that she wants to begin in-person instruction only after 14 consecutive days of no new cases of covid-19.

