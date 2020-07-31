PA man charged with threatening the President of the United States sentenced to 20 years in prison

SCANTON, Pa. (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release on Thursday after being charged with threatening government officials including President Donald Trump.

Shawn Christy was found guilty on 12 counts in November when he was caught in Ohio.

His charges include threats against the President of the United States, interstate communications, and law enforcement officers.

A nationwide manhunt in five states and Canada began in 2018 when Christy threatened to shoot President Trump and a former Northampton County district attorney in a Facebook post.

You can read more on WDTV’s reporting of the case here.

