Police looking for suspect in string of daytime burglaries

Daytime burglaries person of interest
Daytime burglaries person of interest(WDTV)
By Cynthia Hill
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Clarksburg are looking for a man they believe responsible for daytime burglaries and have released video of the man around the time of the crime.

The burglaries happened in the Goff plaza, Stealy, Hill N’dale, Hartland, and the East End sections of Clarksburg.

The man in the video is a described as a white male with light colored hair appearing to be in his twenties or thirties.

If you have any information or can help identify the man, contact police.

