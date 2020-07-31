Robert “Bob” Miller, 78, of Jane Lew awakened to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He passed at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport with his Darlin’ by his side. He was born in Washington County, PA, on June 30, 1942, one of twelve children born to the late Samuel and Mary Marie Malansky Miller. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three sisters: Dolores Niccolai, Rose Narchus, and Janet Miller; one brother, Charles Miller; and one step-daughter, Debbie. On August 31, 2019, he married Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Weaver and became the happiest man alive. Beth will miss Bob, the love of her life, beyond words and will count the days until they meet again. Fond memories will forever be held with his wife, Beth Miller of Jane Lew; two children: Robert Miller Jr. and wife, Jaqualine, of Woodbridge, VA, and Steven Christopher Miller of Graetna, VA; four grandchildren: Madison, Tyler, McKenna and Ryan Miller; two sisters: Dorothy Long and Kathleen Miller; four brothers: Edward Miller and wife, Sandy, Donald Miller and wife, Paula, Daniel Miller, Carl Miller and wife, Shirley, and John Miller; several nieces and nephews; five step-children: Caron, Lois, Arthur, Terri, and Cindy; and nine step-grandchildren. Bob graduated from Charleroi Senior High School in Pennsylvania. He then joined the United States Navy in May 1960 and served on the USS Independence during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After settling in Lewis County, Bob found he enjoyed clogging and was very good at it. He was a member of the Mountaineer State Cloggers for ten years and enjoyed participating in their events at Stonewall Resort. Bob also enjoyed bowling, dancing, fishing, hunting and lots of traveling. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and rarely missed a game. Bob was a member of the American Legion and attended Broad Run Baptist Church. He had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by all who knew him. Bob’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Bob” Miller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.