Customer banned from local store

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

The Bluebird in Clarksburg is where the incident took place and the owner created the post defending his employee.

“So one morning, she had come in and come up like three or four times and the change would be like 27 cents and she would look at me and go grab from the tip jar and I told her I was like ‘listen, if you need any change, you could’ve just asked me but that’s considered stealing',” Davis said.

And what the customer allegedly says isn't pretty.

"And as she gets to the door, she looks me dead in my eye and is like, 'this is why black people get murdered. Me and my boss were in shock and awe because we didn't expect this to come out of her mouth," Davis said.

The owner takes to Facebook and posts exactly what the customer supposedly says to Davis.

The post began to circulate, with a number of customers showing support for the employee.

“But I’m standing there talking to her, tears in my eyes,” Davis recalls. “I’m like, ‘why would you say something like that? With all of this going on, why would you say something like that?’”

As the coronavirus rages on across West Virginia -- shopping these days has become stressful and uncomfortable. Most are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted by the many ways in which the virus has complicated our daily lives.

“We just do our part in this world and I just pray that people will too, be a kindhearted person,” Davis said.

We reached out to the customer who allegedly made those remarks but have not heard back.

