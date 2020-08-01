First statewide drug tip line for West Virginians now active

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) has established a statewide toll-free Drug Tip Line.

The tip line is effective Saturday, August 1, WVDHS officials announced.

This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for callers to talk to a live staff member and report suspicious drug activity in their area.

You can also go online and submit information to www.go.wv.gov/drugtips.

The toll-free number is 1-833-905-DRUG (3784).

When calling the tip line, officials ask you provide as much descriptive information as possible including but not limited to the date and time of suspicious activity, location of county, city, road area, or rural area where suspicious activity is taking place, names of people involved, and drugs involved.

According to Lawrence Messina of the WVDHS, more information on the hotline will be released Monday.

