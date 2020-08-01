Advertisement

Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars for 10 more days

(NIKKI HAUSER)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announces that he has issued an executive order, extending the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure originally established under two other executive order until Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

”As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” says Gov. Justice, “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.”

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Monongalia County has 893 COVID-19 cases. 137 are active. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.

You can view the executive order here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Comfort in counseling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.

News

Marion County COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.

News

Preston County man in custody with obscenity, assault charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler Byron Hillery is in custody at TVRJ.

News

Three injured in vehicle accident in Shinnston

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Three people transported to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle accident on Saltwell Road in Shinnston.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 10 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

News

First statewide drug tip line for West Virginians now active

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tthe West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) has established a statewide toll-free Drug Tip Line.

News

93 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
There are 6,735 COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths in W.Va.

News

Customer banned from local store

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT