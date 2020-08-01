Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars for 10 more days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announces that he has issued an executive order, extending the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure originally established under two other executive order until Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

”As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” says Gov. Justice, “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.”

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Monongalia County has 893 COVID-19 cases. 137 are active. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.

You can view the executive order here.

