Marion County COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.
Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.

Organizers said the testing was focused on the African American community.

Organizer, Tiffany Walker-Samuels said young people and African American men suffered from the virus more than before.

Walker-Samuels said that African American men were more susceptible to the virus, as many of them are essential workers.

“People were lined up down the road before we even got set up, so we had a huge rush at the very beginning,” Walker-Samuels said.

Walker-Samuels said they anticipated to test 1,200 people throughout the day.

