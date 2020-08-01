Preston County man in custody with obscenity, assault charges

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man is in custody with three charges that include obscenity distribution and sexual assault.

Tyler Byron Hillery is charged with distributing or displaying obscene matter to a minor, third degree sexual assault, and filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor.

He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail (TVRJ ) on a $75,000 bond.

