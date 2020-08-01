Advertisement

Saturday Night’s Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the area today and going into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk”(2 out of 5) for severe weather for our viewing area. The main concern will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. There is a low pressure to our southwest that will pass through the area later tonight to help fuel these storms and also create windy conditions. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for the latest updates on Severe Weather.

Sunday: We will have leftover showers in the morning with some windy conditions as the weather starts to settle down in the afternoon. High: 86

Monday: There will be more rain chances for your Monday but the rain will be mostly for our eastern mountain counties as we will be dealing with partly cloudy skies. High: 86

Tuesday: We will be watching Hurricane Isaias track to see if we receive significant rainfall. Right now we will have scattered showers and some storms. High: 84

