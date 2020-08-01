West Liberty junior Easthom wins 101st WV Amateur as Bridgeport’s Williams finishes runner-up
Easthom finished at -4
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite shooting his best round of the tournament on Friday, it was not enough for reigning champion & Bridgeport native Mason Williams as Williams finished tied for runner-up at the 101st WV Open. Chris Williams also came in second as both the Williams’ shot three-under for the event.
Mason shot a round of 65 on day four after shooting a 68, 71 and 73 in the first three days in The Greenbrier.
Instead, West Liberty rising junior and Ravenswood native Alex Easthom claimed the 101st WV Amateur Championship, finishing at 4-under par with a final round of 69.
Fairmont’s Jess Ferrell was tied for 7 shooting +3 on the tournament and Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward finished tied for 11th at +4.
1. Alex Easthom, Ravenswood -4
T2. Mason Williams, Bridgeport -3
T2. Chris Williams, Scott Depot -3
4. Pat Carter, Huntington -2
5. Jackson Hill, Daniels E
