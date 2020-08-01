West Liberty junior Easthom wins 101st WV Amateur as Bridgeport’s Williams finishes runner-up

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite shooting his best round of the tournament on Friday, it was not enough for reigning champion & Bridgeport native Mason Williams as Williams finished tied for runner-up at the 101st WV Open. Chris Williams also came in second as both the Williams’ shot three-under for the event.

Mason shot a round of 65 on day four after shooting a 68, 71 and 73 in the first three days in The Greenbrier.

Instead, West Liberty rising junior and Ravenswood native Alex Easthom claimed the 101st WV Amateur Championship, finishing at 4-under par with a final round of 69.

Fairmont’s Jess Ferrell was tied for 7 shooting +3 on the tournament and Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward finished tied for 11th at +4.

1. Alex Easthom, Ravenswood -4

T2. Mason Williams, Bridgeport -3

T2. Chris Williams, Scott Depot -3

4. Pat Carter, Huntington -2

5. Jackson Hill, Daniels E

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.