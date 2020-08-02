Advertisement

119 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death reported in W.Va. Sunday

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday morning.

That brings the total count to 6,854.

The DHHR also reports one additional death, making the toll 117.

The patient was a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 291,071 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,854 total cases and 117 deaths.

According to the DHHR, 1,840 cases are currently active and 4,897 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).

