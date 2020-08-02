Brenda Susan Coe Brenda Susan Coe, 69, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 02, 1951, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Herbert and Rosa Ethel (Nester) Coe. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker, who put in 14 of service with Martinka Coal Mines. She will be remembered for her love of animals and all she did to help them. She is survived by her son, Junior Comas and wife Tabitha, of Fairmont; daughter, Susan R. Comas, of Fairmont; brother, David Coe and wife Susie, of Ohio; sisters: Mary Pickens and husband Mark, of Fairmont, Jeannie Irons and husband Bundy, of Texas, and Kathy Drvar and husband Chuck, ; as well as several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sheila Fluty and her husband Ray, and brother, Jim Cole. Memorial Contributions may be made in Brenda’s name to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, August 03, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor David Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Brenda Susan Coe (Brenda Susan Coe)