Bridgeport’s Williams Happy with Day 4 Bounce Back at WV Amateur

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Mason Williams proved at the 101st West Virginia Amateur that mind outweighs matter.

The Georgia Southern rising junior finished tied for runner-up at The Greenbrier after shooting three under par at 277. Williams shot a 68, 71 and 73 over his first three rounds and followed that up with a day-best 65 on round four.

Williams finished just one shot behind champion and West Liberty rising junior Alex Easthom who finished at four under par at 276. The Bridgeport alum entered the final day five shots behind Easthom.

Heading back to Georgia Southern, Williams sees a positive takeaway in his bounce back performance on day 4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.