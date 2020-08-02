Comfort in counseling

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Fairmont State graduate, Dr. Judith Black, said a change was needed in the counseling world.

“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.

When Dr. Jude’s husband retired from the military the family decided to move back to Fairmont.

Dr. Jude decided there was a need for a counseling center that felt like home.

“I looked around, and I tried to find a place that I could walk into and feel comfortable you know and feel safe enough to unpack something if I needed to unpack it, and I couldn’t find it,” she added.

Dr. Jude worked at WVU when she first returned to the area. However, she felt the need to find her own place to practice.

“Really, what our vision was to find a safe place for people to come, and work through some of life’s messy stuff. Working in a hospital setting a lot of times people felt broken, and my vision was anti broken,” she added.

She opened the center roughly a year ago. However, they just opened a new location, as they outgrew the old one.

The center offered many services for clients, including life coaching, bridal coaching, and multiple types of therapy.

Including a special program called, Walk and Talk that allowed clients to share with their counselor while taking a walk in Downtown Fairmont.

Another service the clinic offered was access to a therapy dog owned by the counselor, Kiley Brescoach.

Kiley brings in her Goldendoodle, Della, and said she gives clients a sense of relief when talking about difficult things.

“It really offers clients a unique opportunity to speak and feel more comfort,” Kiley added.

Dr. Jude said, their new facility was open. However, due to COVID-19 they are only doing Telehealth visits.

