Advertisement

Comfort in counseling

“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.
“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Fairmont State graduate, Dr. Judith Black, said a change was needed in the counseling world.

“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.

When Dr. Jude’s husband retired from the military the family decided to move back to Fairmont.

Dr. Jude decided there was a need for a counseling center that felt like home.

“I looked around, and I tried to find a place that I could walk into and feel comfortable you know and feel safe enough to unpack something if I needed to unpack it, and I couldn’t find it,” she added.

Dr. Jude worked at WVU when she first returned to the area. However, she felt the need to find her own place to practice.

“Really, what our vision was to find a safe place for people to come, and work through some of life’s messy stuff. Working in a hospital setting a lot of times people felt broken, and my vision was anti broken,” she added.

She opened the center roughly a year ago. However, they just opened a new location, as they outgrew the old one.

The center offered many services for clients, including life coaching, bridal coaching, and multiple types of therapy.

Including a special program called, Walk and Talk that allowed clients to share with their counselor while taking a walk in Downtown Fairmont.

Another service the clinic offered was access to a therapy dog owned by the counselor, Kiley Brescoach.

Kiley brings in her Goldendoodle, Della, and said she gives clients a sense of relief when talking about difficult things.

“It really offers clients a unique opportunity to speak and feel more comfort,” Kiley added.

Dr. Jude said, their new facility was open. However, due to COVID-19 they are only doing Telehealth visits.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars for 10 more days

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Justice extends on two executive orders, keeping bars in a local county closed.

News

Marion County COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.

News

Preston County man in custody with obscenity, assault charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler Byron Hillery is in custody at TVRJ.

News

Three injured in vehicle accident in Shinnston

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Three people transported to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle accident on Saltwell Road in Shinnston.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 10 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

News

First statewide drug tip line for West Virginians now active

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tthe West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) has established a statewide toll-free Drug Tip Line.

News

93 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
There are 6,735 COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths in W.Va.

News

Customer banned from local store

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT