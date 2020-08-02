Advertisement

East Fairmont’s Corbin Energized for Next Chapter at WV State

Was named 2019 first team all-state as pitcher and infielder
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont alum Madison Corbin didn’t get to play her senior season, but her career on the diamond is just beginning.

The pitcher/infielder will be taking her talents to West Virginia State. In 2019, she was named first team all-state after posting a 2.17 ERA with 115 strikeouts over 93.2 innings. At the plate, she batted .532 with three home runs.

Her performance helped lead the Bees to the region final for the first time in five years.

