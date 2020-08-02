Advertisement

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed more than 23 square miles of dry brush and timber. There’s zero containment.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

National

A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

National

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump plans to take action on what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

National Politics

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

News

Comfort in counseling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.

News

119 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death reported in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The DHHR reports an additional death, making the toll 117.