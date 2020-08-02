Advertisement

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two-year-old Mavis Malone brings a lovable laugh and sparkling smile to a world she’s largely experienced without hearing it.

Parents Casey and Ahmadd Malone became concerned not long after Mavis was born.

“She wouldn’t even react,” Casey recalls. “She wouldn’t do anything until she actually turned her head to look at me, and I would startle her.”

It was very different from how big brothers Cain and Ronin acted as babies. After seeing doctors in Topeka, the family was referred to Children’s Mercy for a slew of tests. She was diagnosed with EVA, or englarged vestibular aqueducts. The condition leads to severe and total hearing loss.

Last fall, Mavis was outfitted with hearing aids. They seemed to work - at first, but not for long.

“(The doctor found) her right ear was severe to profound hearing loss, so the hearing aid was basically doing nothing for her,” Casey said.

After discussing options, two weeks ago, Mavis underwent surgery to have cochlear implants in both ears. The electronic devices bypass the damaged portion of the ear to deliver sound signals right to the auditory nerve.

After time to heal, Thursday they were activated. Video shows Mavis looking around, then covering her face with her hands before breaking into a big smile and giving her mom a hug.

“It was wild,” Casey said. “You could tell when she finally heard me. I’m like, ‘Ah! You can hear me!’ Not that she said anything, you could just see it in her eyes and she had a smile from ear to ear.”

A day later, it’s an adjustment, with keeping the devices attached, and judging Mavis’ reactions.

“I think it’s overwhelming. It’s a lot of noise all at once,” Casey said, adding she already can tell when Mavis is simply ignoring them!

Her brothers are ready to guide her through.

“I’m really happy that she can hear now,” Cain said.

“I’m happy that my sister can hear, and I love her,” Ronin added.

With that kind of support, Mavis is ready to cross any obstacle in her path.

“I don’t have words,” Casey said. “She can do anything.”

Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Comfort in counseling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“It was about time to do things my way,” the President of the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center said.

News

119 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death reported in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The DHHR reports an additional death, making the toll 117.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars for 10 more days

Updated: 20 hours ago
Gov. Justice extends on two executive orders, keeping bars in a local county closed.

News

Marion County COVID-19 testing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing held in Marion County at Windmill Park.

News

Preston County man in custody with obscenity, assault charges

Updated: 20 hours ago
Tyler Byron Hillery is in custody at TVRJ.

Latest News

News

Three injured in vehicle accident in Shinnston

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Three people transported to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle accident on Saltwell Road in Shinnston.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

News

First statewide drug tip line for West Virginians now active

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
Tthe West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) has established a statewide toll-free Drug Tip Line.

News

93 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
There are 6,735 COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths in W.Va.