Lillian Curry Lillian Lexie Ash Curry, 98, of Bridgeport, WV passed away at her home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Ashley, WV on October 30, 1921, a daughter of the late Guy B. and Belle Stackpole Ash. Lillian graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1939 and was the last surviving member of her class. On September 20, 1946, she married James R. Curry. They were married for 68 years until his passing on December 10, 2014. Following graduation, Lillian was employed as a secretary for Metropolitan Life, where she met her husband, and later worked for Westinghouse and Rish Equipment. After staying home to care for her children, she returned to work, finding employment in the offices of Roland Glass and McNicol China. She also colored sepia photographs for Ideal-Sayre Studios before the widespread use of color photography. Surviving her are one son, Michael Curry of Bridgeport; one daughter, Amy Diane Hayden of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Ryan Curry and wife Sharon, Jennifer Conroy and husband Daniel, Spencer Hayden, and Crystal McCloy and husband Christopher; five great-grandchildren, Justin Curry, Molly Conroy, Macie Conroy, Kendall McCloy, and Alanna McCloy; and one brother, Loren Ash. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one brother, Rayph "Jack" Ash. Lillian was highly devoted to her family; her kindness, warm hugs, and hearty laughter will be greatly missed. She was known to be a wonderful cook. There was always room for guests at the dinner table, and no one ever left hungry. An accomplished artist, she gathered regularly at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center to paint with her friends. Mrs. Curry was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and a former member of the Chestnut Hills Garden Club. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00pm-6:00pm where the funeral service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. James Lang officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

