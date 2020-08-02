WVU Becomes First College Football Team to Partner with INFLCR

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has partnered with INFLCR, which will provide the Mountaineers with data services for name, image and likeness.

West Virginia becomes the first college football team to help launch INFLCR’s program. The company will provide the team with custom reporting, digital education and content consulting for all players, coaches and team social media accounts.

In May, WVU also teamed up with Jeremy Darlow for personal branding consultation.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.