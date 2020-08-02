Advertisement

WVU’s Sunahara Signs with Dolphins as UDFA

Was semifinalist for Patrick Mannelly Award for nation's best long snapper last year
Rex Sunahara
Rex Sunahara(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

He becomes the seventh Mountaineer player in the 2020 draft class to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Sunahara was West Virginia’s long snapper for punts, field goals and PATs in every game last year.

In 2019, he was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s best long snapper. For his performance, he was selected to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Hula Bowl.

