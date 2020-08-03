Bag limit for buck to remain at 3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have rejected a proposal to reduce the bag limit for bucks, so it will remain at three.

The decision by the state Natural Resources Commission on Sunday came after more than two years’ worth of discussion, surveys and delays on taking action, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The state’s buck limit had stood at three since 1995, but pressure from members of two hunter groups persuaded some commission members to consider a reduction.

Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel said that out of more than 1,100 public comments, all but 72 favored the lower limit. He said biologists told him a lower limit wouldn’t harm the state’s whitetail population.

Commissioner Jeff Bowers asked how a lower limit would affect the agency’s revenue stream since it relies largely on money from hunting license sales to pay for its annual budget. McDaniel estimated revenue loss at $800,000 over a three-year span.

The motion to reduce the buck limit failed 4-3.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.