Big 12 Athletic Directors Split on 10-Game & 12-Game Season
Conference presidents will meet Monday
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reports that Big 12 athletic directors are split between having a 10-game and 12-game football season.
The athletic directors met Friday and weren’t able to come to a decision. The 10-game schedule would have nine conference games and one non-conference game played on most likely either Sept. 19 or Sept. 26. The 12-game schedule would consist of three non-conference contests and nine league games.
The Big 12 presidents will meet on Monday to discuss the upcoming season.
