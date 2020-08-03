Advertisement

H. Parke Leggett

H. Parke Leggett
H. Parke Leggett(Picasa | H. Parke Leggett)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020
H. Parke Leggett, 77, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at The Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Florida.  Parke and his wife Pam also resided as part time residents at South Winds Mobile home Park in Sarasota, FL. Parke was born in Clarksburg, WV, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1942, to the late Clyde and Janet Duty Leggett. He was married to his wife Pamela Carson Leggett on August 2, 1991, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are, his children, Rodney Leggett and wife Linda of Wallace, WV, and Brian Leggett and wife Melissa of Tampa, FL; and two special sons, Donald “Buck” Moore and wife Lisa of Clarksburg, and Gregg Dale and wife Erica of Clarksburg.  He was grandfather to nine grandchildren, Brian William Leggett and wife Lindsay, Brooke Nelson and husband Tyler, Maddi Jo Leggett, Robert Moore, Hunter Moore, Caddie Moore, Michael Drummond, Christopher Drummond, Danielle Drummond; and three great grandsons, Parker Leggett, Porter Leggett and Emmett Nelson.  He is also survived by one brother, Clarence Leggett and wife Carolyn of Fredericksburg, VA and one sister Donna Sue Lue and husband Jerry of Oriental, NC. He was a member of Horizons Church of Lost Creek. Parke was the owner of Leggett Heating and Plumbing, co-owner of Pyramid Construction, and built housing developments. Parke held a Master Electricians License. Parke loved playing sports until he started coaching his boys in Pop Warner, Babe Ruth as well as basketball.  He loved camping, fishing and hunting, was a people person, but above all he loved God and his family. Parke’s life moto was always, “the main thing is not to get excited”.   Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.  

