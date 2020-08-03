Advertisement

Harrison County Commission to reconsider vote on Confederate Statue

The statue sits outside of the Harrison County Courthouse. It was donated by the Sisters of the Confederacy in the 1950's.
The statue sits outside of the Harrison County Courthouse. It was donated by the Sisters of the Confederacy in the 1950's.(Joe Buchanan)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission will revisit the decision on a statue of a Confederate general at its next meeting.

On the agenda, the commission will review, discuss and reconsider the decision made on the statue of Stonewall Jackson on Aug. 5. The statue sits outside of the Harrison County Courthouse.

The commission voted to keep the statue in June. The decision was 2-1.

Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. In 1953, the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue.

Last month, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to change the name of a Charleston middle school that was named after Jackson, our sister station, WSAZ reported. The name was changed to West Side Middle School.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

