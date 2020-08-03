Health officials report 119 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 6,973.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 294,902 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,973 total cases and 117 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,983 cases are currently active and 4,918 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 116 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty patients are in ICU, and 17 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (634/23), Boone (79/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (328/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (98/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (197/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (838/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (154/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/2), Mason (49/0), McDowell (43/1), Mercer (165/0), Mineral (111/2), Mingo (132/2), Monongalia (909/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (255/0), Pendleton (37/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/23), Putnam (171/1), Raleigh (189/7), Randolph (202/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (183/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (225/11), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.