Kanye West files paperwork to appear on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Kanye West appears in his first presidential campaign rally last month in South Carolina.
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kanye West on Monday filed official paperwork to get on the ballot in 2020 as a presidential candidate in West Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.

Representatives from the West campaign submitted more than the minimum amount of signatures to get his name on the ballot to the Secretary of State’s office ahead of Monday’s midnight filing deadline, according to Mike Queen, the deputy chief of staff and director of communications for Secretary Mac Warner.

That minimum threshold is roughly 7,300 signatures from registered West Virginia voters, representing 1% of the state’s electorate. West’s campaign submitted more than 12,000 signatures, Queen said.

“Chances are, he’s going to have it,” Queen said of West’s chances of meeting the minimum threshold.

County clerks will have to certify all of the names submitted to the Secretary of State’s office to determine their legitimacy. That process should take around seven to 10 days, Queen said.

As it stands now, West would appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated independent candidate.

