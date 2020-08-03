Monday Night Forecast | Rain Overnight, Latest on the Tropics

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our sluggish cold front to the West stalled out across Ohio bringing stormy weather to our neighbors and keeping us drier than expected here in NCWV at least for tonight. Overnight into Tuesday morning that system starts inching over with soaking rain and gusty winds in isolated storms as the main threat. Since we have had so much rain over the weekend, flood-prone areas should be monitored. As far as Hurricane Isaias, it did organize enough to be a cat. 1 hurricane but will lose some strength again tomorrow to be downgraded again as a tropical storm. Nevertheless, this will still bring strong wind and storm concerns to the beaches of VA, DE, MD and NJ as we enter into tomorrow.

Tuesday: Passing frontal boundary will provide scattered showers and thunderstorms; winds may range from breezy to gusty as begin our day. With tropical moisture, some downpours are possible, especially for Eastern regions, but nothing more than what we have already handled for the season. The tropical system will no longer be a concern once we pass over the midday hump. High: 84

Wednesday: Rainy remnants to kick off our very early morning hours with clouds slowly mixing out for some sunshine, especially for the lowlands. Daytime heating may provide enough lift across our higher terrain to produce more rain and pop-up storms during our evening peak before we quiet down overnight. Temperatures will begin to feel more comfortable. High: 82

Late Week into the Weekend: With high pressure in control, we should see mostly dry weather with plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoors. Clouds may provide an obstructed view from the bright sunshine at times. A few waves of energy passing through associated with a trough to our SE, will provide some the chance for a rainstorm or two to pop up during the evening. Temperatures will continue to warm with some areas tapping into those upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.