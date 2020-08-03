Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | Rain Overnight, Latest on the Tropics

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our sluggish cold front to the West stalled out across Ohio bringing stormy weather to our neighbors and keeping us drier than expected here in NCWV at least for tonight. Overnight into Tuesday morning that system starts inching over with soaking rain and gusty winds in isolated storms as the main threat. Since we have had so much rain over the weekend, flood-prone areas should be monitored. As far as Hurricane Isaias, it did organize enough to be a cat. 1 hurricane but will lose some strength again tomorrow to be downgraded again as a tropical storm. Nevertheless, this will still bring strong wind and storm concerns to the beaches of VA, DE, MD and NJ as we enter into tomorrow.

Tuesday: Passing frontal boundary will provide scattered showers and thunderstorms; winds may range from breezy to gusty as begin our day. With tropical moisture, some downpours are possible, especially for Eastern regions, but nothing more than what we have already handled for the season. The tropical system will no longer be a concern once we pass over the midday hump. High: 84

Wednesday: Rainy remnants to kick off our very early morning hours with clouds slowly mixing out for some sunshine, especially for the lowlands. Daytime heating may provide enough lift across our higher terrain to produce more rain and pop-up storms during our evening peak before we quiet down overnight. Temperatures will begin to feel more comfortable. High: 82

Late Week into the Weekend: With high pressure in control, we should see mostly dry weather with plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoors. Clouds may provide an obstructed view from the bright sunshine at times. A few waves of energy passing through associated with a trough to our SE, will provide some the chance for a rainstorm or two to pop up during the evening. Temperatures will continue to warm with some areas tapping into those upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast - August 3rd 2020

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late

Forecast

Sunday Night’s Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The weather has been quiet today but rain chances are increasing for your Monday.

Forecast

Saturday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong to severe storms are possible today with damaging winds, small hail, and lightning being the main concern.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weekend Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Warm front lifts overnight bringing an isolated shower/downpour. Scattered storms expected for Saturday afternoon that may become strong or severe.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 31st, 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Clouds Interrupt Clear Thursday Start, Late-Day Rain

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Briefly dry for tonight with rain returning later Thursday. Unsettled weather through the long-term period.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11pm Forecast July 29th 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT