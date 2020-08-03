Advertisement

Monongalia County bar closure extension

Bars now closed until August 13 in Monongalia County.
Bars now closed until August 13 in Monongalia County.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

President of the Monongalia County Commission Tom Bloom said he had no idea this was happening. Despite claims made by the Governor that said county commission requested the extension.

“We were surprised with the announcement. It said that the county commissioners were involved in requesting it. The Mon county commissioners have never requested the bar closings, and we never requested an extension,” he added.

The commission requested money from the West Virginia CARES Act fund to pay bar owners and their employees if the bar closures continue.

Bloom added he was frustrated with how the situation was being handled. He said that legislation should have more say in what’s going on.

“We need to have real clearly the three branches of government performing their duties, and now one is performing all three duties,” Bloom said.

