Advertisement

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

The Navy said in a statement posted on Twitter that officials became aware of the video on Sunday.

Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the playing of "The Star Spangled Banner" before games to protest social injustice and police brutality. He played his final NFL game in January 2017. He offered support to those protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May, and the NFL's commissioner has apologized for not listening earlier to players' concerns about social injustice.

The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick football jersey over heavily padded gear as people stand nearby watching. In a second video, the man is laying on the ground when he's approached by men wearing fatigues and holding rifles, saying, "On your belly." The man replies, "Oh, man, I will stand," as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.

The videos were apparently posted on Instagram last year and resurfaced over the weekend.

"The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy," the statement said.

The Navy said the "initial indications" are that no active duty personnel or equipment were used in the demonstration at the "independent organization's event."

The Navy SEAL Museum is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is north of West Palm Beach on the state's Atlantic Coast. According to its website, the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

___

This story corrects the style in the references to the Navy SEAL Museum.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras and the Nest Home Hub as part of its customers' security systems.

National Politics

Trump slams passage of Nevada bill to mail voters ballots

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

Latest News

National

1st big Southern California wildfire of 2020 keeps on raging

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The first big Southern California wildfire of 2020 is raging for a fourth day east of Los Angeles with thousands of people forced from their homes.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National

Deputy offers pinky-swear to suicidal teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National Politics

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department’s top independent watchdog earlier this year.