New York Empire Crowned World TeamTennis Champions

Hosted at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The New York Empire defeated the Chicago Smash to win the World TeamTennis Championship by one point at The Greenbrier.

Coco Vandeweghe and Nicole Melichar won the final point in extended play to secure the victory. Vandeweghe was named the WTT Female MVP. The Empire hoisted the King Trophy and won $1 million.

