Advertisement

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

FILE-In this June 22, 2020 file photo Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI arrives for his departure at Munich Airport in Freising, Germany. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.
FILE-In this June 22, 2020 file photo Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI arrives for his departure at Munich Airport in Freising, Germany. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.(Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

The daily Passauer Neue Presse quoted Peter Seewald, a biographer of the retired pontiff, as saying that the 93-year-old has been suffering from a facial infection since his return to Rome.

Seewald, who has published several book-length interviews with Benedict, handed over a copy of the biography to the former pontiff on Saturday, the newspaper reported. He described Benedict as being optimistic and talking about possibly writing himself if his strength picks up, though he said that Benedict is physically very frail.

The Vatican press office downplayed the severity of Benedict's condition, citing his longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, in a statement released to the media.

According to Gaenswein, "the emeritus pope's health condition doesn't create particular concern, except that for a 93-year-old man who is getting over the most acute phase of a painful, but not serious illness."

In June, Benedict made a four-day visit to the Bavarian city of Regensburg to see his ailing brother. It was his first trip out of Italy since he resigned as pope in 2013.

His brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, died on July 1 at age 96.

Benedict has lived at a monastery in the Vatican City since shortly after his retirement. Elected to the papacy in 2005 to succeed St. John Paul II, the former Joseph Ratzinger was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign the post.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras and the Nest Home Hub as part of its customers' security systems.

National Politics

Trump slams passage of Nevada bill to mail voters ballots

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

Latest News

National

1st big Southern California wildfire of 2020 keeps on raging

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The first big Southern California wildfire of 2020 is raging for a fourth day east of Los Angeles with thousands of people forced from their homes.

National

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National

Deputy offers pinky-swear to suicidal teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National Politics

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department’s top independent watchdog earlier this year.