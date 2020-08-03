Advertisement

Richard Fay Menefee

Richard Fay Menefee
Richard Fay Menefee(Richard Fay Menefee)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Richard Fay Menefee, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, August 02, 2020, at the Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on September 08, 1938, in Fairmont, a son of the late Elmer and Celia (Hayes) Menefee. Richard worked for his family business, The Hill Top Trading Post. He loved bowling (winning several trophies), as well as gardening and his pets. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra Menefee. He is also survived by step-sons, David Bartholow and John Scott Bartholow and wife Carole, both of Fairmont; three step-daughters: Lisa Hafer and husband John, of Maryland, Cheri Ketterman and husband Curtis, of Maryland, and Pansy “Denise” Martinez and husband Marty, of Florida; as well as ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Mark Menefee, Jerry Menefee, Gary Menefee, and Tom Menefee. In keeping with the family’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

