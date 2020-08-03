Advertisement

Sunday Night’s Forecast

More Rain is on the Way!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Well the weather has been a lot quieter than yesterday. As temperatures reached the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies but with some decent wind gusts in the area reaching over 30mph. As we have been mostly dry for today the dry weather will continue into the overnight hours with another approaching cold front from the west that will bring more showers and storms to our area for Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Threat for severe weather in our area which is 1 out of 5 on a severe scale. Severe weather probability is low for tomorrow. The main concern will be damaging winds in our mountain counties.

Monday: There will be more rain chances for your Monday but the rain will be mostly for our eastern mountain counties as we will be dealing with partly cloudy skies. High: 84

Tuesday: We will be watching Tropical Storm Isaias track to see if we receive significant rainfall. Right now we will have scattered showers and some storms. High: 84

Wednesday: A high-pressure system will build into the region for a quick stop as it will help us stay dry with some light cloud cover. High: 82

Thursday: Showers and storms are back in the forecast for your Thursday afternoon as another system is approaching the area. High: 86

Friday: Temperatures will start to warm up as we will see light scattered showers and storms in the region. High: 88

The Weekend: As of now your Saturday is looking dry as temperatures are creeping closer to the 90s with possible rain chances on Sunday.

