Taylor County reports 1st COVID-19 related death
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County health officials reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death.
The Grafton Taylor County Health Department said in a news release that the patient was a 55-year-old woman.
“We send our deepest sympathy to this family,” health officials said.
No further information about the patient will be released.
As of Monday, Taylor County has reported a total of 52 confirmed cases of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.