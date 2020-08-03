Taylor County reports 1st COVID-19 related death

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County health officials reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

The Grafton Taylor County Health Department said in a news release that the patient was a 55-year-old woman.

“We send our deepest sympathy to this family,” health officials said.

No further information about the patient will be released.

As of Monday, Taylor County has reported a total of 52 confirmed cases of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.