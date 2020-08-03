Advertisement

WVU’s Crest Named Concordia Prep (Md.) Quarterbacks Coach

Was WVU quarterback/wide receiver from 2014-2018
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU quarterback/wide receiver Will Crest has traded in the cleats for the headset.

Crest has been named the quarterbacks coach at Concordia Prep (Md.) in Towson, Md. He was a four-star quarterback coming out of Dunbar High School in Baltimore.

At WVU from 2014-2018, Crest played all over the field. He hurt his throwing shoulder his freshman year and transitioned to playing wide receiver, running back and special teams.

With the Mountaineers, he totaled 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 131 passing yards and one interception along with two receptions.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

New York Empire Crowned World TeamTennis Champions

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Big 12 Athletic Directors Split on 10-Game & 12-Game Season

Updated: 4 hours ago
Conference presidents will meet Monday

Sports

WVU's Crest Named Quarterbacks Coach at Concordia Prep (Md.)

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Big 12 Athletic Directors Split on 10-Game & 12-Game Schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

New York Empire Crowned World TeamTennis Champions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hosted at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs

Sports

Bridgeport’s Williams Happy with Day 4 Bounce Back at WV Amateur

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
Finished as runner-up shooting three under par at 277

Sports

WVU Long Snapper Sunahara Signs with Dolphins as UDFA

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT

Sports

Bridgeport's Williams Finishes as Runner-Up at West Virginia Amateur

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT

Sports

WVU Football Partners with INFLCR

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT

Sports

WVU Becomes First College Football Team to Partner with INFLCR

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
Will provide data services for name, image and likeness