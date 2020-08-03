WVU’s Crest Named Concordia Prep (Md.) Quarterbacks Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU quarterback/wide receiver Will Crest has traded in the cleats for the headset.

Crest has been named the quarterbacks coach at Concordia Prep (Md.) in Towson, Md. He was a four-star quarterback coming out of Dunbar High School in Baltimore.

At WVU from 2014-2018, Crest played all over the field. He hurt his throwing shoulder his freshman year and transitioned to playing wide receiver, running back and special teams.

With the Mountaineers, he totaled 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 131 passing yards and one interception along with two receptions.

