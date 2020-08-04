3 maintenance workers with Harrison County Schools test positive for COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three maintenance workers with Harrison County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler said they’ve been in contact with the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department. Health officials conducted contact tracing, and the workers are in quarantine.

Several other workers in the maintenance department are also in quarantine for safety reasons, Stutler said.

Stutler said the staff did already did a deep clean of everything.

Health officials informed Harrison County Schools that the likely source was from a social gathering, Stutler said.

