78 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 7,051.

DHHR officials reported seven more deaths. The patients were a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County.

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,865 cases are currently active and 5,062 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 111 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty patients are in ICU and 14 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.