Advertisement

78 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 7,051.

DHHR officials reported seven more deaths. The patients were a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County.

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,865 cases are currently active and 5,062 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 111 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty patients are in ICU and 14 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Jury in civil trial decides no excessive force during arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal jury in West Virginia has found that two Logan County police officers did not use excessive force during a 2018 encounter with a man.

News

Randolph County man charged in connection to Oct. 2019 house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Randolph County man is facing charges after investigators say he burned down his own home in Oct. 2019.

State

Virus outbreak at West Virginia nursing home grows

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 60 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in an ongoing outbreak at a West Virginia nursing home, officials said Monday.

News

Marion County BOE adopts re-entry plan on 4-1 vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The plan consists of a blended learning option or a complete virtual one.

Latest News

News

Fairmont soldier surprises parents

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Police cars pulled over private first class Kenneth Stahl’s parents and older brother and told them there was a problem with their car.

News

Kanye West files paperwork to appear on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Kanye West on Monday filed official paperwork to get on the ballot in 2020 as a presidential candidate in West Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.

News

Local teachers share their thoughts on returning back to school

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With school just around the corner, there is still much debate on how interaction with students this year should be handled.

News

Harrison County Commission to reconsider vote on Confederate Statue

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Harrison County Commission will revisit the decision on a statue of a Confederate general at its next meeting.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 20 hours ago

State

Bag limit for buck to remain at 3 in West Virginia

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia officials have rejected a proposal to reduce the bag limit for bucks, so it will remain at three.