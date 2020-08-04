Advertisement

Big 12 announces 10-game season for football

9 conference games + 1 non-conference
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 announced its plan for the 2020 football season on Monday evening as the conference teams will play 9 conference games with 1 non-conference home contest.

The start of conference play will be in mid to late-September with the non-con game being played before then. The start date will be released in the coming weeks.

The conference championship will be pushed back to either December 12 or 19.

The Big 12 is the final Power 5 conference to announce its plan for the 2020 football season. The ACC announced a 10+1 model last week while the Big 10, Pac 12 and SEC will only play conference games in 2020.

