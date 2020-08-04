Bridgeport bats erupt in 10-0 win over Shinnston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport all-stars compiled 14 hits for 10 runs and were nearly perfect in the field as they downed Shinnston, 10-0 in 5 innings.

Bridgeport will host Fairmont at the Rec Complex on Wednesday evening for the District 5 title. The winner will play in the state tournament in Greenbrier County over the weekend.

