Bridgeport’s Romano to play baseball & football at Glenville State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Bridgeport and Notre Dame dual-sport athlete Sam Romano will also be a two sport athlete in college as he committed to play baseball and football for Glenville State on Tuesday.

Romano transferred from Notre Dame to Bridgeport for his senior year and won a state championship with Bridgeport football this past season. He never got a chance to play for Tribe baseball due to the cancelled season.

He was an all-state honorable mention receiver at both schools and a first team all-state pitcher for the Irish in 2019.

