Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.
In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, said their cleaning wipes will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

The company dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share.

Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO said it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming cold and flu season.

Demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22%.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

News

Local women bring awareness to revenge porn after site exposes people they know

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
One website has been brought to the attention of many local women who are finding nude photo’s of themselves or people they know.

National

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

Latest News

National

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
“Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

News

Evictions on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
With lawmakers continuing to debate over the next covid-19 stimulus package, many are struggling to just get by.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.

National

Full interview with President Donald Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago