Fairmont State names Greg Bamberger as new Athletics Director

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University named Greg Bamberger as its news Director of Athletics on Monday afternoon.

Bamberger replaces two year AD Chad Fowler would resigned in Febuary.

Bamberger spent the past 15 years as the athletic director of Kutztown University who is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Before that, he was the AD of Glenville State from 2002-05.

He will be introduced in a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.