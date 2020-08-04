Advertisement

Fairmont State names Greg Bamberger as new Athletics Director

Spent 15 years as AD at Kutztown University
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University named Greg Bamberger as its news Director of Athletics on Monday afternoon.

Bamberger replaces two year AD Chad Fowler would resigned in Febuary.

Bamberger spent the past 15 years as the athletic director of Kutztown University who is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Before that, he was the AD of Glenville State from 2002-05.

He will be introduced in a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

